Harden knows he’s no longer the man in Philadelphia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — James Harden is ready for his first full season with the Philadelphia 76ers. He played 21 games for the Sixers after being acquired from Brooklyn at the trade deadline. Harden is a three-time NBA scoring champion and 2018 league MVP. He knows the Sixers belong to Joel Embiid. Harden no longer needs to play as the dominant scorer like he did during his days with the Houston Rockets. Harden and Embiid need to figure out how to play together for the Sixers to have a shot at winning their first NBA championship since 1983.

