PARMA, Italy (AP) — The semifinals of the Parma Ladies Open have been postponed by a day and will be played shortly before Saturday’s final. The decision was made because of persistent rain at the clay-court tournament on Friday. Top-seeded Maria Sakkari faces Danka Kovinic and sixth-seeded Ana Bogdan meets Mayar Sherif.

