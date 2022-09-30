Red Sox put RHP Ort on restricted list, recall Duran

TORONTO (AP) — The Boston Red Sox put right-handed pitcher Kaleb Ort on the restricted list and recalled outfielder Jarren Duran from Triple-A Worcester. A Canadian requirement that prevents foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 from entering the country expires Saturday, the first day of October. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Ort would join the Red Sox in Toronto Saturday. Throughout the season to date, unvaccinated baseball players have been placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.