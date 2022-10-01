Agent: Pelicans, Nance Jr agree to 2-year, $21.6M extension

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The agent for New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. says his client has agreed to a two-year extension worth $21.6 million dollars. Mark Bartelstein says the agreement runs through the 2024-25 season and reflects Nance’s fondness for “New Orleans and the entire Pelicans organization.” The extension puts Nance to play alongside power forward Zion Williamson, high-scoring wing player Brandon Ingram and guard CJ McCollum for at least the next three seasons. The 29-year-old Nance starred in college for Wyoming and was a late first-round draft choice by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015. He also has played for Cleveland and Portland and has career averages of 8.1 points and 6.5 rebounds.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.