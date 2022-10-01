Almiron scores 2, Newcastle beats 10-man Fulham 4-1

LONDON (AP) — Miguel Almiron struck twice as Newcastle cruised to a comfortable 4-1 victory at 10-man Fulham in the English Premier League. Newcastle went into the game with just one win in the league. But it stormed to victory after an eighth-minute red card for Nathaniel Chalobah following a reckless challenge on Sean Longstaff. Callum Wilson put Newcastle ahead and Almiron scored his first of the afternoon with a stunning volley from the edge of the penalty area. Longstaff added Newcastle’s third and Almiron capped a dominant Magpies performance by sweeping in a fourth in the 57th minute.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.