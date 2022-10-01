Arsenal soaring and Liverpool struggling in EPL

It’s looking increasingly like Arsenal is the real deal in the English Premier League. It’s also looking like Liverpool hasn’t got what it takes to mount another title challenge. Arsenal made it seven wins from eight games to open the season by beating Tottenham 3-1 in the north London derby. That ensures Mikel Arteta’s team will stay top for at least another week. It looks well within Arsenal’s grasp to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2017. Getting in the top four might be the extent of Liverpool’s ambitions after a 3-3 home draw against Brighton. Arsenal is 11 points clear of Liverpool.

