Bayern’s Kimmich and Müller test positive for COVID-19

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich players Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Müller have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Bavarian powerhouse says neither player has any symptoms and both are “doing well” in isolation in their homes. Kimmich and Müller played the full game in Bayern’s 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Friday. Both players were previously infected with COVID-19. Bayern players Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka tested positive for COVID-19 last week when they were with the Germany team. They resumed training during the week. Bayern hosts Czech team Plzeň in the Champions League on Tuesday before visiting Borussia Dortmund for the Bundesliga’s “Klassiker” on Saturday.___

