Corum, McCarthy lead No. 4 Michigan past Iowa, 27-14

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Blake Corum rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for 155 yards and a touchdown and No. 4 Michigan defeated Iowa 27-14. The Wolverines were able to consistently move the ball against the Hawkeyes, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring defense and ranked sixth in total defense and rushing defense. Michigan had 327 yards, including 172 rushing yards. Four of Michigan’s first five possessions ended in points, and Corum closed the Wolverines’ scoring with a 20-yard touchdown with 1:19 left in the game.

