Davis fires 4 TDs, Western Carolina tops VMI 38-17

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Carlos Davis threw four touchdown passes and the Western Carolina defense came up with four turnovers for a 38-17 win over VMI. Davis found four different receivers and was 30-of-44 passing for 336 yards with two interceptions. Raphael Williams had six catches for 103 yards, including a 69-yard connection for the final touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Jalynn Williams hauled in 10 passes for 94 yards. It was the 100th win for Western Carolina coach Kerwin Bell, the former Florida coach who also won a Division II national title coaching at Valdosta State.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.