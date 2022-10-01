Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:11 PM

De Laura throws 6 TDs, Arizona beats winless Colorado 43-20

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jayden de Laura threw for 484 yards and tied a school record with six touchdowns, Jacob Cowing caught 12 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown and Arizona used that big night through the air to beat Colorado 43-20. Arizona is halfway to the six wins needed for bowl eligibility, one year after a dismal 1-11 campaign. The Wildcats rolled up 673 total yards. It was another lopsided loss for the Buffs, who lost their first four games by at least 25 points and weren’t much better against the Wildcats.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content