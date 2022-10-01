Everton come back to win at Southampton in EPL
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Everton has scored twice for the first time this season and come from behind at Southampton to win 2-1 in the English Premier League. The Toffees extended their unbeaten run to six matches and provided a rare league success on the road. This was only their second road win in this calendar year. Joe Aribo put the Saints ahead following a lacklustre first half at St Mary’s. Frank Lampard’s visitors hit back instantly as Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil scored in the space of three second-half minutes.