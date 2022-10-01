F1: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole as Verstappen aborts lap

SINGAPORE (AP) — Max Verstappen looked on course for pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix when his Red Bull team aborted his lap with just seconds left in qualifying and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole instead. “Why? Why? Why?” Verstappen asked when told to box before unleashing an expletive. He was well clear of Leclerc at the time splits but it could have been a good call from Red Bull if it turns out he was about to go under fuel limit regulations. Drivers can be disqualified if they don’t have enough fuel left. Leclerc finished ahead of Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen starts from eighth and needs victory to have a chance of clinching the title.

