Fire beat Cincinnati, clinching playoff berth for NYC

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jhon Durán scored twice to build a three-goal lead, and the Chicago Fire beat Cincinnati 3-2 in a result that clinched a playoff berth for defending champion New York City. Durán scored in the 56th and 75th minutes, both with assists from Brian Gutiérrez, who got a goal in the 59th for 12th-place Chicago. Luciano Acosta scored in the 78th minute for fifth-place Cincinnati and Brandon Vazquez got his 17th goal of the season in the 89th. New York City plays Orlando on Sunday.

