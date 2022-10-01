Georgia Tech stuns No. 24 Pitt 26-21 in Key’s coaching debut

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Sims passed for a touchdown and ran for another Georgia Tech made interim head coach Brent Key a winner in his debut, stunning No. 24 Pittsburgh 26-21. Five days after Key was promoted to replace Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech took advantage of some sloppy play by the defending ACC champions to beat an FBS opponent for the first time in nearly a year. The Panthers turned it over three times and failed to muster any momentum offensively until they were woefully behind late.

