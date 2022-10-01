Howell’s TD lifts Alabama State past Texas Southern 16-13

HOUSTON (AP) — Santo Dunn rushed for 101 yards, Ja’Won Howell scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Alabama State rallied past Texas Southern, defeating the Tigers 16-13. After Brandon Gaddy forced a fumble that was recovered by Demaruez Bellamy, the Hornets took possession at the Texas Southern 39-yard line with 11:38 remaining in the game. Howell’s 2-yard scoring run finished off a six-play drive, resulting in the 16-13 lead. The Hornets trailed 13-6 entering the final period but rallied on a 42-yard field goal by Nathanial Eichner followed by Howell’s short TD run. Eichner earlier kicked field goals of 27 and 31 yards and was 3-for-3 on the day.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.