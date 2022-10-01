Wayne Rooney’s DC to finish with fewest points in MLS

MONTREAL — Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United was assured of finishing with the fewest points in Major League Soccer after Montreal took advantage of an own goal in a 1-0 win. Rooney, a former Manchester United and England great, took over as coach in July from Hernán Losada. D.C. has 27 points and is 14th and last in the Eastern Conference with one game remaining, against visiting Cincinnati on Oct. 9.Donovan Pines deflected Zachary Brault-Guillard’s cross past goalkeeper David Ochoa in the 41st minute.

