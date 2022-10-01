Perez has 4 hits, Royals beat AL Central champion Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Salvador Perez had four hits and drove in a pair of runs and Kris Bubic struck out a season-high eight to help the Kansas City Royals beat the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians 7-1. Perez collected three singles and a solo homer in four plate appearances, spoiling the return of Cleveland right-hander Zach Plesac following a one-month stay on the injured list with a broken pitching hand. The Guardians will host either Toronto, Seattle or Tampa Bay in a best-of-three wild-card series next weekend. Bubic tossed five scoreless innings, allowing five hits. He snapped his career-long losing streak at seven.

