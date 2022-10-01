Prairie View beats Grambling 34-14 at State Fair Classic

DALLAS (AP) — Ahmad Antoine had 16 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown, Xxavier Watson returned a fumble 40 yards for a score and Prairie View A&M never trailed in its 34-14 win over Grambling at the Cotton Bowl in the State Fair Classic. Prairie View has won five straight against the Tigers. Jaden Stewart scored on a 2-yard run that capped a 16-play, 80-yard drive and made it 7-0 with 4:31 left in the first quarter and Antoine added a 35-yard touchdown run to give the Panthers (3-2, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 20-0 lead with 1:45 left in the first half. Julian Calvez ran for a touchdown and threw a 5-yard TD pass to Noah Bean in the third quarter for Grambling (1-4, 0-2).

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.