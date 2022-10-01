Rookies, late rally lead Grizzlies over Bucks 107-102

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rookie David Roddy scored 18 points, two-way signee Kenny Lofton Jr. added 17 and the Memphis Grizzlies used a late run to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 107-102 in the opening preseason game for both teams. Jake LaRavia, another Memphis rookie, scored 15 points, while Santi Aldama had 13. Ziaire Williams and rookie point guard Kennedy Chandler added 11 points apiece. Jordan Nwora scored 21 points for the Bucks, while Grayson Allen and Sandro Mamukelashvili, under a two-way contract with Milwaukee, each finished with 15.

