Sacred Heart rolls past winless Norfolk State, 31-14

FAIRFIELD, Con. (AP) — Robert O’Donnell picked off a pass by punter Carson Wilt and scored to help Sacred Heart pull away from Norfolk State for a 31-14 victory. The Pioneers forced Wilt to punt out of his own end zone with 6:32 to play and a low snap forced him to heave the ball down field. O’Donnell picked off the pass at the 5 and scored to cap the scoring. Marquez McCray was 17 of 27 for 176 yards passing and Malik Grant had 132 yards rushing for Sacred Heart.

