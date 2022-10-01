Sherif becomes first Egyptian to win WTA Tour event

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Mayar Sherif became the first Egyptian to win a WTA Tour event by beating top-seeded Maria Sakkari 7-5, 6-3 at the Parma Ladies Open. Sherif earned not only her first career title but also notched her first win over a top-10 opponent. Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur reached the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals this year and Sherif is also raising the profile of tennis in North Africa. The 74th-ranked Sherif actually had to win two matches on Saturday. She overcame sixth-seeded Ana Bogdan in three sets in the semifinals, which were postponed a day due to rain. The seventh-ranked Sakkari beat Danka Kovinic in straight sets in her semifinal.

