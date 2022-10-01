Taulia Tagovailoa leads Maryland over Michigan State 27-13

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 314 yards and a touchdown, and Maryland handed Michigan State its third consecutive loss, beating the Spartans 27-13. The Terrapins scored touchdowns on their first two possessions, and the Maryland defense was solid as the Terps passed their first test in what feels like an important October for the program. Payton Thorne threw for 216 yards and a touchdown, but the Spartans went scoreless in the second half against a Maryland defense that still has a lot to prove. Michigan State also had problems on special teams.

