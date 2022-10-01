Theo Day leads Northern Iowa over Indiana State 20-14
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Theo Day accounted for two touchdowns and Northern Iowa beat Indiana State 20-14. Dawson Basinger’s 1-yard touchdown run pulled Indiana State to 17-14 with 7:41 remaining. But Day led Northern Iowa (2-3, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) on a 12-play, 57-yard drive that took up nearly six minutes and was capped by Matthew Cook’s 35-yard field goal with 1:44 to play. On the ensuing series, the Sycamores drove to their 40 before Benny Sapp III intercepted a Gavin Screws’ pass to end it.