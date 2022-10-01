Thomas has 3 TD runs, leads Samford over Furman 34-27

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jaylan Thomas ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns and Samford held off Furman for a 34-27 victory. After Furman (3-2, 1-1 Southern Conference) jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, Michael Hiers threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Jay Stanton. Thomas added scoring runs from 28 and 14 yards out and Samford (4-1, 2-0) took the lead for good. Thomas’ 44-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter stretched the Bulldogs’ lead 27-17. Jace Wilson’s third touchdown pass of the game capped a 15-play, 90-yard drive that pulled Furman to 34-27 with 2:03 remaining.

