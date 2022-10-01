Tucker shines, Syracuse beats FCS foe Wagner 59-0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Sean Tucker ran for three touchdowns and a career-high 232 yards, Garrett Shrader threw for one score and ran for another, and Syracuse defeated Wagner 59-0 to remain unbeaten. With the win, the Orange move to 5-0, the program’s first 5-0 start since 1987 when Syracuse went 11-0 during the regular season. Wagner has now lost 24 straight games and is winless under third-year head coach Tom Masella. Tucker scored on runs of 60, four and six yards, all in the first half. The Orange amassed 631 yards of total offense and its defense limited the Seahawks, who play in the Championship Subdivision, to 50 yards on 38 plays.

