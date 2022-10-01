US women’s basketball dominates on international stage

SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart are keenly aware of the legacy of success they are part of with the U.S. women’s basketball team. They don’t plan on letting the incredible run end any time soon. Wilson and Stewart helped the U.S. to a fourth consecutive World Cup championship Saturday with an 83-61 win over China that was the record margin for a gold medal game. This team left its mark on the World Cup as one of the most dominant teams in the Americans’ storied history that has now won four straight gold medals and 30 straight games in a row in the tournament. Next up for this group is the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The Americans will be trying for an eighth consecutive gold medal there.

