Ward throws 3 TDs as Washington State beats Cal 28-9

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Cameron Ward threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns as Washington State beat California 28-9, despite Ward being intercepted twice in the end zone. Renard Bell caught eight passes for 115 yards and a touchdown for Washington State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12), which played four of its first five games at home. Jack Plummer completed 23 of 33 passes for 273 yards for California (3-2, 1-1), which was coming off a big win over Arizona.

