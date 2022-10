LONDON (AP) — Organizers of the London Marathon say a 36-year-old man died after running in the race on Sunday. London Marathon Events says the man collapsed between miles 23 and 24 of the race. He received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance arrived within three minutes. He died in a hospital in London. The organizers expressed their “sincere condolences” to the man’s friends and family. The cause of death has yet to be established.

