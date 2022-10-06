Malika Andrews to host ESPN ‘NBA Countdown’ shows

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Malika Andrews is the new host of ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” studio show that airs during Wednesday games. Andrews will be joined by analysts Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike and Kendrick Perkins and senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The coverage will mainly take place at ESPN’s Los Angeles studio across the street from the home of the Lakers and Clippers. The move gives Andrews a bigger role at ESPN. She took over on “NBA Today” last year, is a sideline reporter and hosted the network’s coverage of the NBA draft and the NBA draft lottery.

