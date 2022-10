NEW YORK (AP) — The average time of a nine-inning major league game dropped this season for the first time since 2018. The introduction of the PitchCom electronic device to signal pitches was likely a factor. The commissioner’s office says the major league average this season was 3 hours, 3 minutes, 44 seconds. The figure declined from a record 3 hours, 10 minutes, 7 seconds last year and was the lowest since 3 hours, 44 seconds in 2018.

