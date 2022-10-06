Nationals face plenty of uncertainty after 107-loss season

WASHINGTON (AP) — General manager Mike Rizzo knew this was going to be a tough season for the Washington Nationals. So did manager Dave Martinez. The players, too. Compound the Nationals’ 107 losses with the departure of star slugger Juan Soto via trade, the “mystery” of Stephen Strasburg’s future, the still-developing youngsters on the roster and the pending sale of the club and there is quite a bit of uncertainty surrounding a franchise that won the World Series in 2019.

