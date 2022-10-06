Rangers still not winning after 1st year with Seager, Semien

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers never had a winning record in their first season with Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. The team now has six losing seasons in a row after a 68-94 finish. That is eight wins more than 2021. Texas will go into the offseason with a managerial search on tap. Interim manager Tony Beasley will be a candidate. They are also in need of some other big additions to the roster, primarily starting pitchers. Owner Ray Davis has said the team will spend this offseason, but not like last winter’s spending spree of more than $568 million.

