Rockies turn in 4th straight losing year after losing Bryant

DENVER (AP) — The Rockies finished last in the NL West this season at 68-94. That is closer to the bottom of the entire league’s standings than to the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. The team lost Kris Bryant after the All-Star break due to back soreness and plantar fasciitis. Bryant had signed a seven-year, $182 million deal in the offseason. But the team’s leadership believes its young talent will be the future. The Rockies started six rookies in one of the final games of the season.

