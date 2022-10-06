Twins brace for Correa opt-out after late-season tumble

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins started fast this spring by becoming the surprise landing spot for star shortstop Carlos Correa. Their momentum lasted deep into the summer with 108 of 182 days spent in first place. They tumbled hard and finished 14 games behind AL Central champion Cleveland. Now they’re facing the same question one year later about whether to pursue Correa. He is expected to opt out of his contract and become a free agent again. Luis Arraez’s batting title was one of the few other positives beyond Correa. The Twins used a club-record 61 players.

