William Byron wins NASCAR appeal and regains playoff points

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — An appeals panel has reinstated the 25 points William Byron was docked by NASCAR for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin. The three-person panel found that Byron did break a NASCAR rule for spinning Hamlin under caution. But Hendrick Motorsports had appealed the NASCAR penalty, which was initially a $50,000 fine and the loss of 25 critical points in the championship race. The appeals panel instead upped the monetary fine to $100,000 and gave Byron back his points. He is now seventh in the standings and 14 points above the cutline heading into this weekend’s playoff race.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.