Dean, Borguet help Harvard pull away to beat Cornell 35-28

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Charlie Dean threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes, Borguet ran for more that 100 yards and Harvard beat Cornell 35-28. Dean was 15-of-29 passing for 208 yards with a TD pass each to Tyler Neville and Scott Woods II. Aidan Borguet finished with a season-high 165 yards, and his 2-yard touchdown run capped an 11-play, 71-yard drive that lasted six minutes and stretched Harvard’s lead to 35-21 with 2:50 to play. Jameson Wang completed 18 of 31 passes for 185 yards and added 83 yards rushing that included three short-yardage touchdown runs for the Big Red.

