TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays will have 13 pitchers and 13 position players for their wild card series against the Seattle Mariners. Toronto’s list includes former Seattle All-Star left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who lost his spot in the rotation this season. The Mariners will carry 12 pitchers and 14 position players for the best-of-three series. Game 1 is in Toronto this afternoon.

