Jets activate LT Brown from IR, place RT Mitchell on IR

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets activated left tackle Duane Brown from injured reserve. The move Saturday is a big boost to an offensive line hit by several injuries. The 37-year-old Brown had been on IR since injuring a shoulder at practice last month. He was cleared to practice this week and the Jets had until 4 p.m. to activate him in time to play against the Miami Dolphins. Rookie right tackle Max Mitchell was placed on IR with a knee injury suffered last Sunday at Pittsburgh. New York also elevated linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen from the practice squad. He’s eligible to play Sunday.

