Héber’s goal key as third-place NYCFC turns back Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Héber scored a key goal in the second half and New York City FC clinched third place in the Eastern Conference, defeating Atlanta United 2-1 on Decision Day in the MLS. Héber’s goal in the 60th minute gave NYCFC a 2-0 lead, which held up after Atlanta United’s Andrew Gutman scored a few minutes later. Gabriel Pereira scored early in the first half for NYCFC. The win kept NYCFC in third place with 55 points, two points ahead of New York Red Bulls, which defeated Charlotte 2-0. Atlanta did not make the playoffs.

