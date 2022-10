LYON, France (AP) — Lyon has fired coach Peter Bosz after his team racked up only one point in its last five French league games. Laurent Blanc will replace Bosz. Blanc led Bordeaux to the league title in 2009 before guiding Paris Saint-Germain to three straight league titles from 2014 to 2016.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.