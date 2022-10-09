Swept out of wild card, Jays face winter of disappointment

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looked to Hollywood to lift the spirits of Toronto fans after the Blue Jays finished one win shy of a postseason berth in 2021. Speaking through a translator at spring training, Guerrero called last year a trailer, and declared it was time for the movie. Unfortunately for Guerrero and Toronto, that movie turned into a horror show come playoff time. The Blue Jays were swept out of their AL wild-card series against Seattle, dropping each of the two games.

