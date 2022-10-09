Tom Kim wins in Vegas as Cantlay falls apart on final hole

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tom Kim has won the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas. That makes him the first player since Tiger Woods in 1996 with two PGA Tour victories before turning 21. But he got plenty of help from Patrick Cantlay. They were tied for the lead on the 18th hole when Cantlay went into a desert bush, into the pond and made triple bogey. Kim shot 67 and completed a bogey-free week at the TPC Summerlin. He moves to No. 15 in the world and becomes the highest-ranked Asian-born player in golf. Kim also won the Wyndham Championship in August.

