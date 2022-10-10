Skip to Content
For one referee, path from Korea to the NBA wasn’t easy

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

Intae Hwang wanted to play basketball. His parents wouldn’t allow it. He reached the NBA anyway. Hwang took the ultimate leap of faith nearly three years ago: Move his family halfway across the world, from their native South Korea to a new home in New Jersey, to follow his dream of becoming an NBA referee. He’s getting closer to making that a reality, after working some preseason games this month and is expected to get some assignments as a non-staff official during the regular season.

