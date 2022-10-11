Wentz, Rivera downplay Commanders QB’s shoulder injury

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Carson Wentz and Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera downplayed the starting quarterback’s shoulder injury that showed up on the injury report this week. Wentz said his right throwing shoulder feels pretty good. He brushed off any concern despite the injury report indicating he was a limited participant in practice each of the past two days. Rivera said Wentz reported the shoulder was sore Monday morning after the team’s loss to Tennessee on Sunday. Washington plays Thursday night at Chicago looking to snap a four-game losing streak.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.