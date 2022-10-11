Wentz, Rivera downplay Commanders QB’s shoulder injury
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Carson Wentz and Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera downplayed the starting quarterback’s shoulder injury that showed up on the injury report this week. Wentz said his right throwing shoulder feels pretty good. He brushed off any concern despite the injury report indicating he was a limited participant in practice each of the past two days. Rivera said Wentz reported the shoulder was sore Monday morning after the team’s loss to Tennessee on Sunday. Washington plays Thursday night at Chicago looking to snap a four-game losing streak.