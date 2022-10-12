Ireland soccer team sorry after players sing pro-IRA chant

DUBLIN (AP) — The coach of Ireland’s women’s soccer team has apologized after her players sang a pro-IRA chant in the locker room after qualifying for the World Cup for the first time. Video footage of the chant circulated on social media after the 1-0 victory over Scotland in the playoffs at Hampden Park on Tuesday. Ireland coach Vera Pauw said sorry “from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations.” The Football Association of Ireland also issued an apology “for any offense caused by a song sung by players.”

