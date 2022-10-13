Hornqvist, Bobrovsky lead Panthers to 3-1 win over Islanders

NEW YORK (AP) — Patric Hornqvist scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots and Florida beat the New York Islanders 3-1 to give Paul Maurice a win in his first game as Panthers coach. Eetu Luostarinen scored in the second period and Matthew Tkachuk added an empty-netter late in the third for Florida. The Panthers won their season opener a year after winning their first eight games and starting 10-0-1. Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders and Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves. New York lost in new coach Lane Lambert’s first game as an NHL head coach.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.