Drake’s owl logo on Barcelona jersey for clásico at Madrid

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s players will have the owl-shaped logo of Canadian rapper Drake on their jerseys at Real Madrid in the first “clásico” of the season in the Spanish league. Barcelona said Friday that it will swap the logo of new sponsor Spotify for the Grammy-winning artist’s logo in the form of an owl silhouette. The game is on Sunday. Barcelona and Spotify agreed last season to a 12-year-partnership that includes the naming rights of Camp Nou Stadium and putting the name of the audio-streaming service on the jerseys of the men’s and women’s teams.

