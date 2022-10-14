Focus for Saudi, Qatar players is already on World Cup

While the likes of Lionel Messi could come under pressure to play for European clubs leading into the World Cup, players from Argentina’s opening-game opponent Saudi Arabia will have much more time to focus on the global event. The Saudi league finishes Sunday and a squad of 32 players leaves Monday for Abu Dhabi to begin a World Cup training camp. Soccer’s first mid-winter World Cup has squeezed European league schedules. The English Premier League finishes on Nov. 13 for six weeks. The World Cup in Qatar runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18. Qatar and Saudi Arabia may not have superstars but having rosters filled with domestic players does give coaches some benefits. A 35-day training camp is among them.

