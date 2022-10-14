Haji Wright has 2-goal game for Turkey’s Antalyaspor

American forward Haji Wright ended a four-game scoreless streak, getting a pair of goals for Antalyaspor in a 3-2 loss at Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super League. Wright, a 24-year-old from Los Angeles, cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 57th minute with a short-range header from Cemali Sertel’s cross. He added the game’s final goal in the 87th, dribbling down the left flank, muscling past defender Furkan Bayır and beating goalkeeper Rúnar Rúnarsson with a right foot shot from about 12 yards. Wright has seven goals this season, including three two-goal games.

By The Associated Press

