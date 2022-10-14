Scheifele scores 2 as Jets beat Rangers 4-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets beat the New York Rangers 4-1 to win their season opener. Sam Gagner also scored and Kyle Connor added an empty-netter for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 40 shots. Dryden Hunt had a goal for and backup goalie Jaroslav Halak finished with 30 saves in his Rangers debut. New York was playing its third game of the season, and the second half of a back-to-back after a 7-3 win at Minnesota on Thursday. Gagner, signed by the Jets last month, put the rebound of his own shot past Halak to put Winnipeg up 2-1 with 4:25 remaining in the game. Scheifele got his second of the night on a power play with 1:37 to go.

